$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.04 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.