$1.92 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $1.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $3.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $18.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $23.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.48 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $83.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The business had revenue of ($10.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

