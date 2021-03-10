$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $8.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

