$100.89 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.18 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $440.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%.

SVMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,914 shares of company stock worth $15,408,460 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

