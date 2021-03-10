10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $1,473,000.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.58. 739,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,717. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $201.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

