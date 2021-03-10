$115.00 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $115.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.80 million. BancFirst reported sales of $109.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $458.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.90 million to $462.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $460.95 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $461.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $72.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $541,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,766 shares of company stock worth $9,943,096. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $13,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.