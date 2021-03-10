117,400 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

