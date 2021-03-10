12Ships 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.13 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $63.72 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,751,288 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.