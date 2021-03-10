12Ships Hits One Day Volume of $23.06 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $62.91 million and approximately $23.06 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

12Ships is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,680,581 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

