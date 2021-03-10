$142.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $142.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.40 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $133.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $640.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.80 million to $681.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $567.06 million to $930.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

