$148.60 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce $148.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the lowest is $143.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $210.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $677.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $698.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $757.97 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $798.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 332.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 27.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

