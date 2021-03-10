15,137 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

