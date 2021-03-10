154,598 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,054,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PG&E by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,021 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,621,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 286,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

