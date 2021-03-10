$155.23 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $155.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $808.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $22,150,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

