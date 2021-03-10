$166.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post sales of $166.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the lowest is $162.62 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $172.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $663.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.16 million to $675.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $665.71 million, with estimates ranging from $664.52 million to $666.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

BOH opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $42,814,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $32,332,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

