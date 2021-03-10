16,812 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

