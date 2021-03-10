18,700 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ZG stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

