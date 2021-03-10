$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of VREX opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a P/E ratio of -41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

