1inch Hits One Day Trading Volume of $142.18 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $579.85 million and $142.18 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00007163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00067120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00540257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075699 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,230,969 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.