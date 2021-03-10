1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.76

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 4357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

SRCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

