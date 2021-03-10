$2.01 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,157.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. 14,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

