$2.18 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Nucor reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,718. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

