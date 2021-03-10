$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

