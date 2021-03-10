$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $83,925,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $13,951,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $147.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

