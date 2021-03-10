$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

