$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,912,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.