20,350 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Blackbaud by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,816,665. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

