$242.20 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post sales of $242.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.89 million to $246.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $960.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.92 million to $964.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,414,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $13,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

