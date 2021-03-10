24,200 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KC stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

