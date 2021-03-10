24,414 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Quanterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 475.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

QTRX opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,854 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.