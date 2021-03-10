$245.57 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce sales of $245.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $253.80 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,892 shares of company stock worth $6,957,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AWI opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

