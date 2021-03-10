247,831 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 247,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,726,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.