$250.51 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce sales of $250.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.71 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

