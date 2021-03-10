$251.36 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $251.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.04 million and the highest is $267.41 million. Gentherm posted sales of $228.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.