$268.11 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $268.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.37 million and the lowest is $261.25 million. PRA Group posted sales of $251.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in PRA Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PRA Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

