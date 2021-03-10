$271.26 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $271.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $385.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,583,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after buying an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -119.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

