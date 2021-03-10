$29.10 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $29.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.73 billion and the highest is $29.59 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $28.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $114.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $115.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $119.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

