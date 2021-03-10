2key.network (2KEY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $374,403.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $374,403.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,199,597 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

