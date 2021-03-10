2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Up 8.4%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 2,527,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,630,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of 2U by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 168,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

