$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

