$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $85,445,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 447,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

