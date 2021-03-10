$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.44 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

NYSE:K opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

