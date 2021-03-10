$328.74 Million in Sales Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to post $328.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.20 million and the lowest is $314.06 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,015,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after buying an additional 251,625 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.