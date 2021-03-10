$350.05 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $350.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $302.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $789.44 million, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 679.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

