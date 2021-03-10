363,064 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 363,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,706,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.