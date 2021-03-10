$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce sales of $39.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.18 million to $45.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $1.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,344.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $252.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.30 million to $284.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $556.97 million, with estimates ranging from $429.75 million to $644.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHVN opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

