3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,076.67

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,076.67 ($14.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,171.25 ($15.30). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,166 ($15.23), with a volume of 3,014,301 shares.

III has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,142.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,076.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Also, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 900,039 shares of company stock worth $1,028,744,707.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.