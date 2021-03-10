$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.58 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $20.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at about $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.