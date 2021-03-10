$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $18.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 450,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $4,639,984.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $419,028.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,764,500 shares of company stock worth $76,113,469. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $760.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

