$420.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $420.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.60 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $9,468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

